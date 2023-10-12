Kerry Washington: Navigating Identity and Resilience Through Family Secrets | Podcast Summary

KERRY WASHINGTON On The Family Secret That Changed Her Life: ”We’re as sick as our secrets” | Jay Shetty podcast

Join award-winning actress Kerry Washington as she unravels her journey of resilience, healing, and compassion, deeply influenced by the unveiling of a family secret.

Her memoir, ‘Thicker Than Water,’ forms the backdrop of this conversation, offering a glimpse into her identity, values, and sense of belonging.