Kevin Kelly on the Art of Writing and the Evolution of Technology | #bigIdeas

Kevin Kelly: On Fame, Structuring Ideas, Writing Books, and Founding Wired Magazine | David Perell Podcast
In this engaging dialogue, Kevin Kelly, co-founder of Wired Magazine, delves into his experiences and insights in the realms of writing, technology, and creativity.
As a renowned author and influential figure in the tech world, Kelly’s wisdom provides invaluable insights for writers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone interested in understanding the intersection of creativity and technology.
Writing to Elevate, Not Simplify
Instead of oversimplifying ideas, writers should strive to ‘write up’.
By providing sufficient explanation while keeping the content intellectually stimulating, writers can present information in an engaging and surprising manner.
Amaze me. That’s my first principle to the writers. Tell me something that I have no idea about in a way that I’m gonna find surprising. – Kevin Kelly
Impact of Marshall McLuhan’s Thesis
The idea that the medium of writing influences thoughts more than the content itself, as proposed by Marshall McLuhan, greatly impacted the approach to writing at Wired Magazine, shaping its overall philosophy.
The Emergence of ‘Scenius’
The concept of ‘scenius’, a collective of creative individuals who inspire and collaborate with each other, is a key element in fostering creativity and innovation.
These groups, with their fluid boundaries, allow for the free exchange of ideas.
Sharing Ideas to Foster Innovation
Sharing ideas openly can lead to collective advancement of knowledge.
Kelly believes in discussing his ideas openly, hoping that others might bring them to life, allowing him to focus on the ideas that only he can execute.
Mantras for Behavior Modification
Writing down mantras can be a powerful tool for behavior modification.
Kelly’s practice of writing mantras to change his behavior evolved into a book, ‘Excellent Advice for Living’, demonstrating the impact of personal reflection and intentionality on life.
Every single sentence that you produce should not have existed anywhere else in the universe before. I find that to be a very inspiring idea. – Kevin Kelly
Cultural Shift Towards Video Content
A shift in cultural attention from books to video content is on the horizon.
Kelly notes that younger generations are consuming more content on platforms like YouTube, and plans to focus more on creating video content, acknowledging the learning curve associated with mastering new tools and software.
Photography as a Lens to the World
Photography can be a powerful tool for understanding the world.
Kelly’s passion for photography has led him to travel extensively, particularly in Asia, and this deep engagement with the world has greatly influenced his writing.
The Importance of Pursuing Passions
Pursuing passion projects, even if they don’t seem immediately successful, is highly valuable.
Kelly believes these experiences often become the foundation for future success and emphasizes the importance of taking time off, indulging in playfulness, and not always focusing on productivity.