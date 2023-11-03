Konstantin Kisin: A Rallying Cry for Positive Change and Preservation of Civilization #bigIdeas

Konstantin Kisin: A Rallying Cry for Positive Change and Preservation of Civilization

In a captivating speech at Jordan Peterson’s ARC 2023, Russian-British satirist, author, political commentator, Konstantin Kisin offers a compelling overview of the current global situation and advocates for a more positive outlook on the future.

He challenges detrimental perspectives on history, urges for the preservation of civilization through action and innovation, and highlights the importance of courage in the face of adversity.