Kunal Shah – Exploring Consumer Psychology – [Return on India, EP.06] | Free Podcast Summary

Kunal Shah: Exploring Consumer Psychology and Credit Landscape in India Podcast Summary
This podcast episode discusses the unique aspects of consumer psychology and the credit landscape in India, as well as the importance of building native products for the Indian market.

It emphasizes the role of trust, cultural dynamics, and family values in shaping consumer behavior in India.

The rise of digital platforms and the availability of essential infrastructure are also explored as key factors for the growth of financial services in the country.

5. Building native products for the Indian market is crucial

Startups and businesses in India should focus on developing products that cater specifically to the unique needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

Simply copying models from other countries may not be as effective.

Building for that kind of a market which is saving every penny but splurging on emotional events…is a big market in India. – Kunal Shah

6. Asian markets provide insights for the Indian market

Products that work well in the Asian context tend to work well in India.

Insights from low-trust societies like Russia are also valuable.

Marketing capabilities need to be improved to increase global consumption of Asian brands.

7. India has the potential to export world-building ideas and standards

As India becomes better at building original ideas for its own market, it can export these ideas and standards to the Western market.

Building original products for the Indian market helps understand human motivation and leads to globally appealing products.

8. Credit landscape in India is evolving

The rise of digital platforms and technology, such as the Aadhar stack and UPI stack, has facilitated the transition to a cashless society in India.

This has led to increased credit card usage and access to credit, which is changing the credit landscape in the country.

9. Indian education system shifting towards creativity

Traditionally, the Indian education system focused on test scores and rote memorization.

However, there is a shift towards fostering creativity and deeper understanding, which will enable India to create and innovate in ways that resonate with the global market.

10. Time spent is a good indicator of potential spending in India

In India, time spent is a significant indicator of potential spending.

The country has a high concentration of wealth in assets like education and real estate, indicating a focus on long-term investments and less emphasis on immediate consumption.

When you think of India as a society, the motivations and psychology of consumers and how they interact with Brands is fundamentally different than Western societies. – Kunal Shah

Efficiency does not always equate to soulfulness in India

In India, there is a preference for things that are less efficient but more soulful.

Cultural experiences and vacations in countries with rich cultural heritage are highly valued, even if they are not the most efficient options.

 Infrastructure and labor participation are key factors for platform growth

The growth and success of platforms in India depend on the availability of essential infrastructure, female labor participation, stability in regulation and taxation, and catering to the specific needs and culture of the Indian market.

