Leading with empathy | Keith Yandell (DoorDash, Uber) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – Keith Yandell (DoorDash, Uber)

Keith Yandell started at DoorDash as Chief Legal Officer, and during his tenure, he has also led the HR, Customer Support, Marketing, and now Corporate Development teams.

We dig into DoorDash’s unique culture and touch on the WeDash program, which requires every employee to complete four deliveries a year in order to better understand the customer experience.

Keith shares his “How to Work with Keith” document and discusses the importance of openness in the workplace. He also gives some tips for founders on hiring, engaging with legal, and how to make big decisions when teams are competing for resources.