Lessons from scaling Stripe | Claire Hughes Johnson (ex-COO of Stripe) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – Claire Hughes Johnson (ex-COO of Stripe)

Claire Hughes Johnson is the former COO at Stripe, which she helped scale from a small startup to the legendary company it is today. She also spent close to 10 years at Google, where she filled several executive roles, including VP of Global Online Sales and Director of Sales and Ops for Gmail, YouTube, Google Apps, and AdWords.

Claire shares invaluable insights from her upcoming book, “Scaling People,” on how to successfully build and scale organizations. We talk about the importance of building self-awareness, and Claire gives tons of tactical advice on how to say things that are hard to say, as well as how to improve your internal communications and so much more.