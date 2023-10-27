Lessons from the Sports Industry with Rich Paul #bigIdeas

Lessons from the Sports Industry with Rich Paul | The Tim Ferriss Show

This episode features Rich Paul, the influential sports agent behind LeBron James, Draymond Green, and others.

His journey from a small store in Cleveland to the sports industry’s pinnacle offers insights into negotiation, preparation, managing expectations, and the value of on-the-job training.

Paul’s unique approach to sports management and his perspective on life after sports provide valuable lessons for athletes and professionals alike.