Lessons from working with 600+ YC startups | Gustaf Alströmer (Y Combinator, Airbnb) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky’s Podcast – Lessons from working with 600+ YC startups: Gustaf Alströmer (Y Combinator, Airbnb)

Gustaf Alströmer is a group partner at Y Combinator, where he’s worked with over 600 startups in his 6.5 years there.

He’s also a fellow Airbnb alumnus and even started the original Airbnb growth team. In today’s podcast, Gustaf discusses common reasons startups fail and how he helps coach founders on avoiding these mistakes. He explains the attributes that the best founders tend to have and the signs that a company has potential.