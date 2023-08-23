Lewis Howes ON: How to Physically Release Trauma & Why You Should Focus On Discipline Over Motivation to Succeed | Free Podcast Summary

Lewis Howes ON: Unlocking The POWER OF YOUR MIND For Success & Abundance! | Jay Shetty

In this engaging conversation between Jay Shetty and Lewis Howes, we delve into the power of the mind and its role in achieving success and abundance.

Lewis, a lifestyle entrepreneur and high-performance business coach, shares his wisdom on personal growth, overcoming fear, the importance of authenticity, and the transformational power of embracing a mindset of service and collaboration.