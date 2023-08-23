Lewis Howes ON: How to Physically Release Trauma & Why You Should Focus On Discipline Over Motivation to Succeed – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

Emotional wounds

Recognizing and addressing emotional wounds and limiting beliefs through coaching and therapy can remove blocks hindering growth and allow individuals to reach their full potential in various areas of life.

The fear of not having enough money can limit not just your finances, but also your mindset. To overcome this, one must trust themselves to use money for good and practice consistently. Money amplifies who you are and what you believe in, so it’s important to rewire your relationship with it.