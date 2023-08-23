Lewis Howes ON: How to Physically Release Trauma & Why You Should Focus On Discipline Over Motivation to Succeed – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Lewis Howes ON: How to Physically Release Trauma
Lewis is a lifestyle entrepreneur, high performance business coach, a New York Times best-selling author, 2x All-American athlete, and keynote speaker.
He hosts The School of Greatness podcast, which was launched in 2013, where he shares inspiring interviews from the most successful people on the planet—world-renowned leaders in business, entertainment, sports, science, health, and literature.
Emotional wounds
Recognizing and addressing emotional wounds and limiting beliefs through coaching and therapy can remove blocks hindering growth and allow individuals to reach their full potential in various areas of life.
The fear of not having enough money can limit not just your finances, but also your mindset. To overcome this, one must trust themselves to use money for good and practice consistently. Money amplifies who you are and what you believe in, so it’s important to rewire your relationship with it.
The importance of clarity and commitment in overcoming pain and stagnation
- If you are experiencing pain or feeling stuck in an area of your life, step one is to be clear about your intention to find a solution.
- Motivation is for those who don’t have a meaningful mission, while discipline is for those who are clear on their identity and meaningful mission in life.
- It’s important to keep practicing and integrating healing to keep expanding and feeling happier, healthier, and healed.
The importance of service and collaboration for true success
- Success can be selfish, while greatness is about service and including others in your dreams.
- Collaboration over competition is essential for success in the game of life.
- Discipline, based on a meaningful mission that has non-negotiables, is more important than motivation.
- Inner emotional state and peace are crucial for true success and healing.
- Finding your passions, talents, and the problems you want to solve can help you build a platform for service.
Discover your passions and leverage your strengths to achieve your potential
- Identify your passions, even if they may not seem practical or achievable, and lean into them by exploring and pursuing opportunities in that field.
- Recognize your invisible assets or strengths that may not be immediately apparent, and leverage them to create opportunities for yourself.
- Face your fears and work through them in order to achieve your goals and fulfill your potential.
- With persistence and dedication, it is possible to overcome even the most crippling fears and achieve success in areas you never thought possible.
Facing fear: overcoming internal barriers to launch something new
- It’s common to feel unprepared or afraid when launching something new, whether it’s a podcast, a book, a business idea, or a charity.
- Instead of faking it until you make it, it’s better to face your fears until you can embrace them and overcome them.
- This requires deep internal work, such as facing your emotional traumas and wounds, and cannot be solved by simply analyzing your fears.
- Once you overcome your internal barriers, you will feel ready to launch and create something authentically aligned with who you are.
- Remember, time is precious, and you don’t want to regret not following through on your dreams.
Overcoming fear of failure for personal growth and progress
- The fear of failure is the number one thing that holds us back from trying.
- Many people get stuck in repeating patterns of familiar situations, even when they know it’s not right.
- Fear of failure, judgment, and success are the main fears that block us from taking action towards our goals.
- Failure is a part of success and is essential for growth.
- When we let go of the fear of failure and embrace it as a part of the process, we open ourselves up to new opportunities and experiences.
- Don’t let the fear of failure keep you from trying.
Embrace Failure and Overcome Fear to Achieve Success
- Success often requires failure and the ability to learn from mistakes.
- However, some people fear success because of the pressure and expectations that come with it.
- It’s important to identify the fear that holds us back the most and work on overcoming it in order to fully accept and love ourselves.
- At the center of many fears is the belief that we are not enough, but by reconnecting with our past and creating healing and wholeness, we can accept ourselves for who we are.
- Ultimately, success should be driven by meaningful missions, rather than just the desire for success or the fear of failure.
The Power of a Meaningful Mission
- A meaningful mission is the heart of everything, and it is important to have one as it will carry you through changes like platforms and algorithms.
- It is not about being famous or having more followers, but about serving others and making an impact.
- However, it is important to know your season of life and focus on immediate needs before thinking beyond yourself.
- A meaningful mission can be heavy for some people, but it’s okay to start with small steps and work towards it.
- Always keep in mind that the true mission is about service and making a positive impact.
Greatness does not come from changing the world, but from changing the world around you and within you.