Life, Death & the Neuroscience of Your Unique Experience | Huberman Lab
In this thought-provoking conversation, distinguished neuroscience professor Dr. David Linden delves into the captivating realm of individual differences, exploring the roles of chance, heredity, and life experiences in shaping our physical and cognitive traits.
The discussion also illuminates the bidirectional connection between the mind and body, offering a profound understanding of the complex world of neuroscience.
Life and Death: A Personal Journey
Dr. Linden’s personal journey with a form of heart cancer diagnosed in 2020 provides a poignant perspective on life, death, and the importance of cherishing daily living.
Despite a prognosis of six to twelve months to live, his experiences offer valuable insights into resilience and the human spirit.
Neuroscience and Sexual Sensation
Recent advancements in neuroscience have identified the nerve endings in the genitals responsible for sexual sensation.
This discovery answers a long-standing scientific question and exemplifies the continuous progress in the field of neuroscience.
The Significance of Individual Variation
While scientific research often aims to identify general principles of brain function and genetics, individual variation is crucial to human experience and the process of evolution and natural selection.
Recognizing and understanding this variation can lead to more personalized and effective treatments and interventions.
The Role of Early Life Experiences
Traits influenced by early life experiences, such as heat tolerance and fur density in animals, underscore the substantial role of environment in shaping our physical and cognitive traits.
Such traits exemplify how our surroundings can directly influence our development and adaptation.
Heritability: A Spectrum
Traits fall on a spectrum of heritability, with few being entirely heritable or entirely unheritable.
For instance, while the type of earwax one has is determined by a single gene and is 100% heritable, speech accent is entirely dependent on one’s environment and has zero heritability.
Genes and Proteins
Contrary to common belief, genes do not code for traits but for proteins.
This concept is illustrated by the gene responsible for determining earwax type, which is also associated with a slightly higher risk for breast cancer, highlighting the multifaceted roles of our genes.
Heritability of Voice Characteristics
While speech accent is not heritable, aspects like whether one has a high or low voice, or whether it’s nasal or more resonant, are physical traits influenced by genetics.
This demonstrates how even subtle aspects of our identity can be shaped by our genetic makeup.
The Plasticity of the Olfactory System
Humans have a highly adaptable olfactory system due to our ability to adapt to different ecological niches and consume a wide variety of foods.
Most odor aversions are culturally learned, underlining the importance of learning and cultural context in shaping our sensory experiences.
We also talk about nature versus nurture and how we come to be who we are not just through our genes and epigenetics but also through our early childhood experience and adult experience. – Dr. David Linden
Light and Vision
The amount of light one is exposed to in the first five years of life can influence their likelihood of becoming myopic.
Light exposure stimulates the expression of molecules that change the shape of the eyeball, affecting the way the retina sits relative to the lens, thereby influencing vision.