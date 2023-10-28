Life, Death & the Neuroscience of Your Unique Experience | Huberman Lab

In this thought-provoking conversation, distinguished neuroscience professor Dr. David Linden delves into the captivating realm of individual differences, exploring the roles of chance, heredity, and life experiences in shaping our physical and cognitive traits.

The discussion also illuminates the bidirectional connection between the mind and body, offering a profound understanding of the complex world of neuroscience.