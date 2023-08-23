Liv Boeree, Poker and Life — Core Strategies, Turning $500 into $1.7M, Cage Dancing, Game Theory, and Metaphysical Curiosities (#611) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Liv Boeree
Learning to play poker involves studying scenarios, game theory, and simulators. To become a pro, one must invest 40 hours a week and familiarize themselves with cards and betting patterns.
The drive
- A driven attitude and careful observation can take you far in any game, and having a good analytical mind can give you an edge.
- It is possible to balance passion and success with dedication and hard work.
- Researching well and never giving up can help you succeed in life.
Learning poker
- Learning poker requires understanding the terminology, calculations, and simulators to become a skilled player.
- Mental game, emotional control, and practice are essential for success at poker.
Healing yourself
- Taking three deep breaths, laughing at yourself, and stepping back to observe from an outside perspective can help you manage stressful situations more effectively.
- Believing in yourself can help you achieve your goals and objectives.
- Energy healing can have powerful effects, even if they can’t be explained conventionally.
Rationality with open-mindedness
- By combining rationality with open-mindedness, we can better explore and understand our world.
- Always be an informed skeptic by understanding cognitive biases and looking to reliable sources for evidence to help evaluate studies and claims.
- Commitment to a task can lead to a better understanding and ultimately greater success.