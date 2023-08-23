Macklemore ON: How to Stop Letting the Past Define You & Ways to Discover your Greatest Strengths in Hard Times | Free Podcast Summary

Multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist Macklemore opens up about his journey through addiction and recovery, emphasizing the importance of authenticity as an artist and the crucial role of community and self-reflection in overcoming personal struggles.

When you put out art…can I do it in a way where regardless of its success or lack thereof…I know who I am? And I think that is the most important part about being an artist. – Macklemore

These near-death experiences, yes I have had actual like, you know, you were close moments…but even more scary than those are those moments where you don’t care. It can even go a step further than you don’t care, it goes to a place of ‘I don’t want to be here.’ Those are super, super scary. – Macklemore