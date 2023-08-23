Macklemore ON: How to Stop Letting the Past Define You & Ways to Discover your Greatest Strengths in Hard Times – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Macklemore ON: How to Stop Letting the Past Define You
Macklemore is a multi-Platinum and Grammy award-winning artist, who’s made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim, and international appeal with a total of 12.8 billion combined streams to date. He is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century and he’s consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues of addiction and recovery.
Your true identity
It’s important to disconnect from societal norms and social media to find your true identity. Engage in self-work, exercise, and have long-form conversations with individuals to reshape your perspective. Take time to figure out your values and who you are to come back to the world with a better understanding of yourself.
Focus on finding purpose and doing what you love, building meaningful relationships, and prioritizing personal feelings and inner peace over comparisons and digital validation. Balancing self-promotion and success with a healthy mindset is crucial for long-term fulfillment.
True happiness
Although success and achievement may be important, true happiness lies in personal fulfillment, purpose, and meaning.
Achieving personal growth and self-worth is significant for finding real happiness. Accepting the universe’s predetermined course can facilitate happiness beyond external measures of success, which helps differentiate between personal and professional mistakes.
Being authentic
Authenticity is key to creating real art. Don’t let setbacks define your worth; instead, focus on fixing the issue and moving forward. To create meaningful and impactful work, stay spiritually fit and centered.
The highest intentions for creating are creating something that feels true to yourself or creating something to improve people’s lives. Focusing on these intentions leads to more fulfillment and satisfaction in the long term. Pure intention outweighs creating for fame or accolades.
Don’t hold back
True artists create for the sake of it, not just for success. To keep going, don’t let fear or insecurity hold you back; upgrade your drive to keep pushing forward.
Honesty, vulnerability, and integrity are essential values to make a positive impact through your art, even if it’s just a few individuals whose lives are transformed.
From addiction to recovery: Macklemore’s story
- Macklemore struggled with addiction throughout his life, and it all started when he took his first sip of alcohol at just 14 years old.
- He felt a sense of relief and turned to drugs to escape from his problems.
- However, this made his addiction even worse.
- Despite achieving external success, he felt lost and disconnected from himself.
- It was a turning point for him when he realized that he needed to find healthy ways to cope and heal instead of relying on drugs.
Recovery is a challenging journey, but it’s possible with the right support and determination.
Serving others: a crucial component of recovery and personal growth
- Serving others is an essential pillar of recovery, and it’s something that is missing from society as a whole.
- While self-care is important, without balance, it’s easy to fall into the trap of focusing solely on oneself.
- Serving others can benefit both the person giving and receiving, and it’s something that requires constant work and balance.
Finding Meaningful Success Beyond Numbers and Likes
- Success shouldn’t be defined solely by numbers and social media likes.
- It’s important to do what you love and find purpose in it, even if it takes time for others to appreciate it.
- Building meaningful relationships and focusing on personal feelings and relationships are what truly matter, not comparisons to others or validation from a digital platform.
- It’s possible to balance the need to promote oneself and be successful with maintaining a healthy mindset and inner peace.
Success vs Happiness: Understanding the difference
- Success and happiness are two separate things.
- Winning and achieving commercial success may be important, but true happiness is found in fulfillment, purpose, and meaning.
- There is a daily commitment to improving oneself, not just in terms of career or social media success, but in personal growth and self-worth.
- It’s important to differentiate between mistakes made professionally and personal failures.
- While it is important to strive for success, it is also necessary to accept that the universe has already determined what is meant to be.
- Acceptance of this fact can bring true happiness and fulfillment beyond external measures of success.
The importance of intention in the creative process
- The intention behind creating something is important.
- Fear and insecurity are the lowest forms of intention, and creating something out of fear just creates more fear.
- Setting goals and targets can be a higher intention, but it’s more about the idea and not necessarily the art itself.
- The highest intentions are creating something that feels true to yourself or creating something to improve people’s lives.