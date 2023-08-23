Macklemore ON: How to Stop Letting the Past Define You & Ways to Discover your Greatest Strengths in Hard Times – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

Your true identity

It’s important to disconnect from societal norms and social media to find your true identity. Engage in self-work, exercise, and have long-form conversations with individuals to reshape your perspective. Take time to figure out your values and who you are to come back to the world with a better understanding of yourself.

Focus on finding purpose and doing what you love, building meaningful relationships, and prioritizing personal feelings and inner peace over comparisons and digital validation. Balancing self-promotion and success with a healthy mindset is crucial for long-term fulfillment.