Making a Decision? Use you heart and soul! Use the brain for the math
Mel Robbins, a renowned motivational speaker, shares her insights on making decisions in a video titled ‘How To Know If You’re Making The Right Decision’.
She elaborates on the struggle between the heart and the mind and emphasizes the importance of listening to your inner wisdom.
Heart vs brain in decision-making
Deciding between what your heart feels and what your brain thinks is often a challenge.
It is suggested to prioritize the heart and soul in making decisions, despite the discomfort it might initially bring.
I’m the kind of person that believes you should always make decisions with your heart and soul. You can use your brain for math. You can use your brain to look at the fine print in a contract but when it comes to the actual feel of the decision, you always wanna go inward and check it against your heart and soul. – Mel Robbins
So brace for impact, put the force fields up but make the decision anyway because the long-term impact of making a decision from your heart and soul, that is where the best life comes from because you’re living for what’s true for you, not what’s safe in the moment. – Mel Robbins
Importance of inner wisdom
Listening to your inner wisdom is crucial when making decisions.
This involves silencing the internal chatter of self-doubt and focusing on your intuitive understanding of the situation.
The expansion test
A decision can be deemed right if it expands your future or the possibilities of your life.
This perspective shift can be a simple but effective way to evaluate your options.
Long-term impact of decisions
It’s essential to consider the long-term impact of decisions.
While decisions made from the heart and soul may seem uncomfortable in the short-term, they often lead to a more fulfilling life in the long run.
The ‘expanse versus shrink’ scale
The ‘expanse versus shrink’ scale can be a useful tool when faced with tough decisions.
It helps evaluate whether a decision will help expand your life or shrink your potential.