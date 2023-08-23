Marianna Hewitt ON: How to Create a Morning Routine that Results in Success & Why Energy-Drainers Are Getting in Your Way – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Marianna Hewitt ON: How to Create a Morning Routine that Results in Success
Mariana Hewitt is the leading voice in social media and the co-founder of Summer Fridays, the skincare brand whose iconic jet lag mask became an instant bestseller. Marianna is also the host of her own podcast Life with Marianna, the number one fashion and beauty podcast.
Waking up in the morning is a great opportunity to take care of yourself and practice self-love.
Take risks
- We should never hesitate to take risks and pursue our dreams with the support of our parents, who have sacrificed so much for us.
- If you have the determination and put in the effort, you can make your dreams a reality, no matter the odds.
- Building an audience who like you for what you do is essential for success. Pressure to upload regularly is normal, but taking a break and taking care of yourself is key to avoid burnout.
To avoid burnout and stay focused, it’s important to be true to yourself and make time to rest. Knowing your energy drainers and energy givers is key to creating a morning and evening routine that works for you.
Do stuff that brings joy
Waking up in the morning is a great chance to show yourself some love. Start with simple activities that bring joy, like meditation, journaling, and stretching. Set boundaries with people and situations that drain your energy. Focus on quality friends, not quantity, to feel your best and most energized.
Creating a business
- When considering running your own business, it is important to understand the realities of day-to-day operations and the hard work and dedication needed to be successful. Taking the time to consider if this is the right path for you and understanding your passions & skill set will help set realistic expectations.
- Creating a product can be a great way to express yourself and make money. You will need to develop branding and marketing skills, dedicate yourself to the process, and find investors who share your vision. With the right skills and mindset, you can turn your passion into a successful business.
Networking basics and working smart
- When striving to reach your goals, focus on aligning yourself with people and activities that will help you reach them. Eliminate energy drainers and make sure to live life for yourself, not for the expectations of others.
- Having a routine with activities that make you feel good, like meditation and setting intentions, helps to focus on what you enjoy and work smarter to achieve success.
Do what you love
Take your time and enjoy the journey as you set realistic goals and intentions in life. Find something you truly enjoy and use it to help you in other aspects of life.
Taking care of our physical and mental health is essential to living a long, healthy, youthful and smart life. Being mindful of our daily habits and having a gratitude journal are effective ways to stay positive and be present in the moment.
Take care of yourself
- Taking care of physical and mental health is important for high performers and ambitious individuals. Practical tips such as Pilates, sleep tracking, and avoiding activities that could increase anxiety can help manage stress.
- It is essential to trust your instincts and be willing to take risks in order to be successful.
- A healthy life can be achieved by saying yes to the things that make us motivated and applying the wisdom we learn.
We should say yes to the things that excite and motivate us and no to those that do not feel right.