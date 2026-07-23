Mark Roberge outlines essential sales strategies for founders
In a recent YouTube interview, Mark Roberge emphasizes the challenges founders face in managing multiple priorities while scaling their companies. He likens the constant firefighting in startups to having limited resources to tackle numerous urgent issues.…
- In a recent YouTube interview, Mark Roberge emphasizes the challenges founders face in managing multiple priorities while scaling their companies.
- He likens the constant firefighting in startups to having limited resources to tackle numerous urgent issues.
- Roberge’s insights offer a structured framework for entrepreneurs to enhance their sales processes and drive growth.