Marketing in the age of AI: What lies ahead?
In this enlightening talk, marketing expert Jessica Apotheker delves into the transformative role of generative AI in the marketing landscape.
However, she emphasizes that human creativity will still be a vital component in the era of AI.
She provides thoughtful insights on how marketers can effectively navigate this shift and leverage AI for their advantage.
Revolutionizing Productivity with AI
Generative AI is set to revolutionize productivity in marketing by automating many tasks.
However, it’s crucial that marketers leverage these productivity gains and apply them creatively rather than just producing more content.
The Evolution of Marketing Skills
Marketing has transitioned from being primarily creative to requiring technical skills such as digital marketing and marketing technology.
With generative AI entering the scene, core activities in marketing are poised for further transformation.
AI Tools Boosting Performance
Tools like ChatGPT can already improve marketers’ performance by 40 percent, potentially freeing up considerable time.
How this extra time is utilized will significantly impact companies’ output – there’s a risk they may simply demand more content and ideas.
Potential Outcomes of AI Shift
The shift towards AI in marketing could lead to highly personalized content for consumers but also risks causing content overload due to the sheer volume of personalized content produced.
If we don’t steer that productivity revolution very actively, marketers will invest this time in what they do best: more content and more ideas. – Jessica Apotheker
Developing an ‘AI Brain’ Strategically
Organizations need to strategically reskill their teams to build, use, and diffuse predictive AI tools effectively in decision-making processes.
This approach is referred to as ‘growing a left-AI brain’.
Every marketer out there needs to choose their brain. Are you super creative? Cultivate that. That will be your superpower. Do you like data? Then you should specialize. You should grow tech skills. You should be investing in predictive AI competencies. – Jessica Apotheker
‘Right-Brained Talent’ Protection
‘Right-brained talent’, or top creative individuals within organizations, should be protected from becoming overly reliant on AI for generating original ideas.
Over-reliance on generative AI can stifle innovation and reduce brand identity differentiation.
Recognizing Strengths in the Age of AI
In the age of AI, marketers should recognize whether they are more creatively inclined or data-driven and cultivate these strengths.
Creatives should focus on enhancing their innovative abilities, while analytical individuals should develop their technical skills and understanding of predictive AI.