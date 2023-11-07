Mass Psychosis: How An Entire Population Becomes Stupid & How To Get Ahead Of Everyone | Dan Ariely | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

Mass Psychosis: How An Entire Population Becomes Stupid & How To Get Ahead Of Everyone | Dan Ariely | Tom Bilyeu Podcast
This enlightening discussion with Dan Ariely delves into the complexity of human rationale, the impact of misinformation, and the phenomenon of mass psychosis.
The conversation explores the role of emotions, cognitive simplification, and the comfort of misbelief in influencing human behavior, particularly in the face of global conflicts and societal pressures.
Comfort in Misbelief
During times of stress or overwhelm, individuals often seek comfort in familiar narratives and patterns, even if they are based on misinformation or conspiracy theories.
This can reinforce their misbeliefs and further distance them from reality, contributing to the spread of mass psychosis.
Erosion of Resilience
Factors such as economic inequality are leading to a decrease in societal resilience, making individuals less likely to seek help from their community and more susceptible to stress and misbelief.
This vulnerability can be exploited by misinformation, contributing to the rise of mass psychosis.
Social Media and Misinformation
Social media platforms play a significant part in the propagation of misinformation and the reinforcement of misbeliefs.
The rapid spread of information on these platforms can overwhelm individuals, making it difficult for them to differentiate between truth and falsehood, thereby increasing their susceptibility to misbelief.
Stress and Misattribution
Stress or fear can significantly influence our actions and decisions.
For instance, individuals may misattribute their stress-induced physiological responses to other emotions, leading to potential misbeliefs and irrational behavior.
Violence and Conspiracy Theories
There is a direct correlation between the levels of violence in a country and the number of conspiracy theories believed by its citizens.
This suggests that high stress levels, often resulting from violence, can lead to increased susceptibility to misinformation and misbelief.
Critical Thinking and Open-mindedness
Understanding the psychological and societal factors that can lead to mass psychosis and misbelief is crucial.
This knowledge can help individuals navigate through misinformation and maintain a clear understanding of reality.
It underscores the importance of critical thinking and open-mindedness in dealing with complex global conflicts and the abundance of information available online.
Group Identity and Extreme Views
People often express extreme views or make false statements to signal their identity and gain acceptance within a group.
Over time, these statements can become accepted truths within the group, further reinforcing misbeliefs.
Cognitive Dissonance and Misinformation
Cognitive dissonance, the discomfort experienced when one’s beliefs conflict with new information, often results in the rejection of the new information and reinforcement of existing beliefs.
This can further entrench misinformation and incorrect beliefs within a group.
Cognitive Biases and Beliefs
Cognitive biases, such as confirmation bias and motivated reasoning, play a significant role in shaping people’s beliefs.
People tend to seek out information that confirms their existing beliefs and distort facts to fit their narratives, leading to overconfidence in unjustified beliefs.
Ostracism and Misinformation
Feelings of ostracism can lead people to seek out supportive communities, often online, where they can express extreme views to gain acceptance.
This can lead to the spread of misinformation and the reinforcement of incorrect beliefs.