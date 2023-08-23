Mastering onboarding | Lauryn Isford (Head of Growth at Airtable) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – Lauryn Isford (Head of Growth at Airtable)

Lauryn Isford is a product growth leader and practitioner, who most recently led Growth at Airtable, and is about to start something new.

Lauryn describes how overhauling Airtable’s onboarding led to a 20% increase in activation rate, the company’s unique segmentation process, and why North Star metrics are so vital. Lauryn also shares her framework for a PLG growth funnel, and how to use a reverse trial to leverage the benefits of both freemium products and trials. If you’re looking to find growth opportunities within your funnel, this episode is for you.