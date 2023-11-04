Mastering the Art of Effective Communication with Matt Abrahams | All Else Equal #bigIdeas

Mastering the Art of Effective Communication with Matt Abrahams | All Else Equal

In this enlightening discussion with Matt Abrahams, a lecturer at Stanford GSB and host of the podcast Think Fast, Talk Smart, the importance of effective communication is explored.

The conversation delves into the art of audience-centric communication, the challenge of the ‘curse of knowledge’, and the need to make content accessible without oversimplifying it.

It also discusses the pitfalls of overloading the audience with information and the practical limitations of preparatory materials.