Mental Health Toolkit: Tools to Bolster Your Mood & Mental Health | Huberman Lab #bigIdeas

Mental Health Toolkit: Tools to Bolster Your Mood & Mental Health | Huberman Lab

This episode provides a comprehensive toolkit grounded in scientific research to enhance mood and mental health.

It emphasizes the importance of self-care principles, particularly the six core pillars: biological care, neurotransmitter optimization, and autonomic nervous system enhancement.

The toolkit incorporates key insights from recent studies and expert guests, Lisa Feldman Barrett, Ph.D., and Paul Conti, M.D., offering practical strategies for mental health improvement.