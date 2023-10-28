Metformin's Role in Longevity and the Influence of Belief Effects | Huberman Lab #bigIdeas

Metformin’s Role in Longevity and the Influence of Belief Effects | Huberman Lab
Dr. Peter Attia and Andrew Huberman engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the potential role of Metformin in longevity and the power of belief effects.
They critically evaluate the findings of two scientific papers, shedding light on the complexity of these topics and the scientific process.
What scientists and clinicians do is they take a look at the existing peer-reviewed research and they look at that peer-reviewed research with a fresh eye, asking does this paper really show what it claims to show or not. – Andrew Huberman
Individualized Health Approaches
The importance of individualized approaches to health and wellness is emphasized.
A one-size-fits-all approach may not be effective given the unique genetic makeup and lifestyle factors of each individual.
Therefore, research that takes into account these individual differences is crucial.
Interpreting Scientific Research
Critical thinking is essential when interpreting scientific research.
This includes questioning the research methodology, findings, and conclusions.
This approach encourages individuals to not merely accept research findings at face value, but to delve deeper and evaluate the validity of the research.
Understanding Metformin’s Mechanism
The exact mechanism of action of Metformin remains a subject of debate.
It is known to inhibit complex one of the mitochondria, which plays a crucial role in energy production, and reduce the amount of glucose that the liver produces, which is a fundamental issue in type 2 diabetes.
Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes
Insulin resistance, where cells become resistant to the effects of insulin, is a primary factor in type 2 diabetes.
Factors contributing to insulin resistance include energy imbalance, inactivity, sleep deprivation, hypercortisolemia, and excess fat accumulation.
Origins of Metformin
Metformin is derived from a lilac plant in France and has properties similar to berberine, a substance derived from tree bark.
While Metformin requires a prescription, berberine is available over the counter, highlighting the importance of professional medical advice when considering such medications.
Personal Experience with Metformin
Dr. Peter Attia shares his personal experience with Metformin, which he started taking in 2011.
He experienced side effects such as appetite suppression and nausea.
His interest in the drug was sparked by its potential to buffer glucose better and its role in self-experimentation.
Concept of Geroprotection
Geroprotection refers to the protection against aging.
Drugs like Metformin, rapamycin, and NAD NR are considered geroprotective as they are not targeting a specific disease of aging but rather the process of aging itself.
Debating Metformin’s Longevity Benefits
While the evidence from certain studies is intriguing, the hosts emphasize the need for more research and caution against self-experimentation without a thorough understanding of the potential risks and benefits of Metformin.
Biological Processes in Real-Time
The discussion touches on the fascinating biological processes that enable cells to respond to chemical signals in real-time.
The action of Metformin and the way neurons become electrically active are highlighted as examples of the complexity and efficiency of biological systems.