Mindfulness for Leaders: Even a few minutes of Mindfulness helps make better decisions
Dr Jutta Tobias delves into the concept of mindfulness and its application in leadership development.
The discussion centers around the role of mindfulness in enhancing emotional intelligence, resilience, and decision-making.
Emotional intelligence and resilience in leaders
Mindfulness helps leaders manage themselves better and increases their tolerance to ambiguity.
These are skills directly related to emotional intelligence and resilience, crucial assets in effective leadership.
Mindfulness as a trainable skill
Mindfulness involves a non-judgmental awareness of the present situation.
It goes beyond a mere concept, presenting itself as a trainable skill that can be honed with practice.
Cranfield’s Mind Fitness Training
Cranfield has developed a program called Mind Fitness training designed to help leaders deliberately focus their attention.
This is key to making effective decisions and improving overall leadership performance.
Mindfulness is at a base level nothing more than paying attention to the situation with the intention of managing your awareness in a way that stops you from judging the situation prematurely. – Dr. Jutta Tobias
The good news is that even short periods of practicing mindfulness are effective in helping people especially make better decisions. – Dr. Jutta Tobias
Continuous cultivation for long-term benefits
While short periods of mindfulness practice can yield noticeable improvements, continuous cultivation of mindfulness is essential for reaping its long-term benefits, especially in decision-making.