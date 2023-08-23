Modern Wisdom: #496 – Dr Andrew Huberman – The Science Of Peak Performance | Free Podcast Summary

Three critical tips for viewing bright light early in the day

(1) viewing in the first 30-60 minutes of waking has a powerful impact on the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep at night;

(2) if it’s dark because of cloudiness or time of day you wake up, flip on artificial lights in your house (but go outside as soon as the sun it out);

(3) Get outside on cloudy days; you need even more light than on a clear day.