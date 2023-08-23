Modern Wisdom: #577 – David Goggins – This Is How To Master Your Life | Free Podcast Summary

Modern Wisdom Podcast with Chris Williamson – David Goggins – How To Master Your Life David Goggins (Twitter: @davidgoggins, IG: @davidgoggins) is a retired United States Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner, triathlete, public speaker, and author of the best-selling book Can’t Hurt Me. He is also the author of a new book, Never Finished.

In Goggins’ first podcast appearance in four years, he and Chris Williams discuss what he has been up to the last few years, the dangers of success, Navy SEAL selection, the most painful pursuit of his life, what people get wrong about motivation and discipline, his morning routine and typical day, being studied by Andrew Huberman, and so much more

The David Goggins One-Second Decision Theory The David Goggins One-Second Decision Theory says that it only takes one second for you to fail at what you are pursuing

In the 130 hours of Hell Week, there are tons of one-second decisions about whether or not to quit

If a person fails at any one of those one-second decisions, they will not be a Navy SEAL

It is hard to process information during pain

We all want to quit when experiencing extreme discomfort or pain

The One-Second Decision is about gaining control of your mind, putting things back in the proper perspective, and then saying, “I really do want to be here”

Do not let your mind take control of you during that one-second

The mixtape of hate messages As you become more successful in life, the number of your critics will also increase. You will never meet a hater doing better than you Some reasons why people hate Goggins: They are probably comfortable in a warm bed watching him do challenging things

They are probably an underachiever

They do not want to do anything with their life

Other peoples extreme success makes people question everything about themselves

The phone is the biggest distraction in the world and constantly takes you out of the present moment

Your mind must always be clear. That’s why I meditate two hours every single night.

Motivation is misunderstood People erroneously think that motivation is a constant; nothing is permanent, including motivation, which tends to come and go

You must learn to train your mind so it does not rely on motivation

Learn to be your best self when you are least motivated

Organize and compartmentalize your mind before you rely on discipline

You don’t become confident by shouting affirmations in the mirror, but by having a stack of undeniable proof that you are who you say you are. Outwork your self-doubt.

Build unshakable confidence If you have calluses on your hands, you do not need to pound your chest in the mirror

Confidence comes from the thing that you built; you must build belief and confidence

It is good to dream, but work must follow the dream

Do not let dreams become your master, but become the master of your dreams

Don’t ever be ashamed of anything you’ve ever done in your life. Face it, fix it, make it better.

How to overcome a bully The best approach to “solve” bullying is to study the bully

Whether you have been bullied or not, there will come a time when the brutality of the world reveals itself to you

Build a person who can withstand the pressure of whatever may come to them in life

Trauma and devastation will come; you cannot allow it to be a barrier to whatever it is you want out of life

Do something that sucks every day to prepare for the unchosen suffering of the world