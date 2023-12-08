Moody and sad? It might be your immune system – Keely Muscatell (neuroscientist) #atomicIdeas

Moody and sad? It might be your immune system – Keely Muscatell (neuroscientist)
Social neuroscientist and psychology professor Keely Muscatell unravels the fascinating interconnectedness of our immune system and mood.
She delves into how physiological changes during sickness can significantly impact our psychological state, leading to feelings of depression or social withdrawal.
Importance of Understanding Interconnectedness
Understanding this interconnectedness provides a new perspective on managing mental health during times of illness or stress.
Recognizing feelings of depression or social withdrawal as natural responses aimed at protecting health can help manage mental well-being more effectively.
Immune System’s Role in Social Behavior
Inflammation doesn’t always lead to social withdrawal.
In certain cases, it might motivate us to seek interactions specifically with people who are closest to us.
Research indicates that people with high levels of inflammation show more activity in reward-related brain regions when viewing images of their support figures.
Recovery Post-Inflammation
As the inflammatory process subsides and cytokine levels return to normal, we start feeling more like ourselves again.
This understanding can be reassuring during periods of illness or stress, reminding us that these feelings are temporary and associated with the body’s response to such conditions.
Impact on Long-Term Health
Recognizing symptoms of inflammation or depression as part of your immune system doing its job can provide a sense of reassurance during difficult times.
This understanding is crucial for maintaining long-term health.
Implications for Mental Health Management
Understanding this biological mechanism can help better manage mental health during times of physical illness or stress.
Instead of agonizing over why we’re feeling down or distant from others, we can recognize it as a natural response aimed at protecting our health in the long term.
Inflammation in the body can signal to the brain to make us feel down, depressed and even hopeless…So this research shows the powerful influence that the immune system can have on our mood and on our social behavior. – Keely Muscatell
Role of Stress in Inflammatory Response
Stress plays a significant role in triggering an inflammatory response similar to physical wounds or infections.
Understanding this interplay between stress, inflammation, mood changes, and social behavior provides insights into managing our reactions to stressful situations better.
Interconnectedness Aids Recovery
When we feel down or distant from others due to stress or sickness, it’s likely our immune system signaling our brain to rest and recuperate.
As inflammation subsides, we can expect to feel more like ourselves again – highlighting how understanding this interconnectedness aids recovery.
Changes in the immune system can signal to the brain to cause us to think, feel and act differently…our psychological experiences can cause changes in our immune system, and those immunological shifts can cause changes to our psychological experiences. – Keely Muscatell
Application in Everyday Life
Applying this understanding in everyday life can help manage stress better.
Recognizing symptoms of inflammation or depression as part of the immune system’s response can provide reassurance and aid in maintaining mental and physical well-being during challenging times.