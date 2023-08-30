Nate Silver on the Supreme Court and the Underrated Stat for Finding Good Food (Live at Mason) | Podcast Summary

Nate Silver on the Supreme Court and Underrated Stats for Finding Good Food | Convos with Tyler

In a riveting conversation with Tyler Cowen, Nate Silver, a renowned statistician, delves into the power of data and forecasting in various sectors.

He discusses the social value of gambling, the unpredictability of political elections, and the underrated statistics for finding good food.

Silver also shares his thoughts on the wisdom of Björk and offers vacation advice.