Nessa Barrett ON: How to Overcome Loneliness & 8 Ways to Heal From a Breakup | Free Podcast Summary

Nessa Barret ON How To Deal With Loneliness & Heal After A Breakup

In this enlightening and emotionally charged podcast episode, TikTok sensation and singer Nessa Barrett opens up about her struggles with mental health, loneliness, and an eating disorder.

Nessa shares her personal journey, from moving to Los Angeles to chase her dreams at 17, dealing with anxiety, to facing the challenges of the music industry and navigating through a difficult breakup.

She emphasizes the importance of therapy and self-care in healing and personal growth.