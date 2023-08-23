Niall Ferguson on Why We Study History | Free Podcast Summary

Niall Ferguson on Why We Study History | Conversations with Tyler

In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler, historian Niall Ferguson delves into the importance of studying history in its own context, the cultural differences between English and Scottish pessimism, and the influence of Marx’s pessimistic view of history.

He also explores the concept of an ‘epistemic crisis’ faced by modernity, the idea of the ‘singularity’, and the importance of counterfactual history.