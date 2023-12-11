Notice new things with Mindfulness: How can leaders be more appealing and effective
Ellen Langer, a renowned psychologist, shares her insights on the theory of mindfulness and its impact on leadership, decision-making, and overall well-being.
Her talk sheds light on the power of mindfulness in transforming our perceptions, enhancing our performance, and unlocking new possibilities.
Mindfulness as a tool for growth and improvement
Leaders can leverage mindfulness to improve group performance and foster growth.
Recognizing the limitations of our current knowledge and embracing the psychology of possibility can lead to new opportunities for improvement and growth.
If we increase our mindfulness, we’re going to increase our effectiveness, our health, and well-being. – Ellen Langer
The mind-body connection
Acknowledging the unity of mind and body can eliminate the mind-body problem.
Our beliefs play a crucial role in shaping our experiences and outcomes, highlighting the power of perception in our lives.
Mindset and physical well-being
Our mindset can significantly impact our physical well-being.
Studies have shown that elderly men who lived as if they were younger experienced improvements in various health aspects, and chambermaids who viewed their work as exercise experienced weight loss and improved blood pressure.
What we believe is crucial to every aspect of our lives. – Ellen Langer
The benefits of movement in daily routines
Viewing work as exercise can lead to positive health outcomes such as weight loss and improved blood pressure.
This highlights the importance of incorporating movement into our daily routines.
Perception and visual stimuli
Our perception can be influenced by subtle changes in visual stimuli.
For instance, reversing the message on an eye chart can enhance people’s ability to see, underscoring the power of perception.
Embracing change and adaptation
Success often involves allowing things to naturally vary instead of trying to keep them static.
This emphasizes the importance of embracing change and adaptation.
Understanding variability in chronic illnesses
Recognizing the variability in chronic illnesses can provide insights into improving overall health.
Being mindful of symptom variability can help identify triggers and make necessary adjustments, highlighting the significance of self-awareness in managing health conditions.
The power of perception and flexibility
Understanding that the world is a social construction enables us to acknowledge when things don’t align with our beliefs and make appropriate changes.
This emphasizes the power of our perceptions and the need for flexibility.