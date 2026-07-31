OpenAI reduces costs with efficient GPT-5.6 models for enterprises
OpenAI has introduced lower pricing for its GPT-5.6 models, Luna and Terra, aimed at enhancing affordability for businesses. The new models are designed to improve efficiency, enabling enterprises to implement AI workflows at a larger scale. This move is…
- OpenAI has introduced lower pricing for its GPT-5.6 models, Luna and Terra, aimed at enhancing affordability for businesses.
- The new models are designed to improve efficiency, enabling enterprises to implement AI workflows at a larger scale.
- This move is expected to drive broader adoption of AI technologies across various industries.