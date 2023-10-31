Our Creative Relationship With AI Is Just Beginning | K Allado-McDowell | TED #bigIdeas

Our Creative Relationship With AI Is Just Beginning | K Allado-McDowell | TED
In this TED Talk, K Allado-McDowell explores the evolving relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence.
They touch on how AI is reshaping our work, creativity, and solving complex issues across disciplines while maintaining the essence of our humanity.
AI Transforming Multiple Fields
Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing various fields such as ecology, urban planning, and medicine by transforming how we work, create, and navigate complex issues.
It presents numerous opportunities, yet brings significant ethical and power implications.
The highest purpose for AI is to be healing. – K Allado-McDowell
Guiding Principles for AI
There are three guiding principles for maintaining the balance between AI capabilities and preserving human essence: Creation, collaboration, and care.
Thus, fostering a creative partnership with AI can lead to remarkable outputs.
Co-Creation with AI
Co-writing with AI systems is a testament to the endless creativity that AI can unearth.
It can bring forth unexpected plot twists or character arcs, and give a new dimension to the creative process in writing.
AI is changing how we work and create. It’s helping us solve complex problems in ecology, urban planning and medicine. From diagnosing disease to detecting forest fires, AI is giving us a new view of our planet and ourselves. – K Allado-McDowell
Importance of Collaboration
Collaboration in AI development introduces a new form of art.
Bringing together various professionals such as artists, philosophers, and researchers allows for the artistic application of machine learning models and a better representation of creative imaginations in AI development.
AI’s Higher Purpose
Artificial intelligence should extend beyond simply being a tool for problem-solving and move towards healing.
A prime example is the opera ‘Song of the Ambassadors’, where AI compromises a part of a novel therapeutic approach.
Preserving Human Essence
Artificial intelligence must enhance rather than erode the best parts of being human.
New narratives and possibilities should be considered for our future interaction and collaboration with AI.
Art and AI
Art and AI can synergize to create new, unique forms of expression.
‘Song of the Ambassadors’ demonstrates how an AI-enhanced performance could offer a new direction for artistic and therapeutic practices.