“Our Society Is Collapsing!” – Here’s How To Get Ahead Of 99% Of People | Konstantin Kisin | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

“Our Society Is Collapsing!” – Here’s How To Get Ahead Of 99% Of People | Konstantin Kisin | Tom Bilyeu Podcast
A thought-provoking conversation with Konstantin Kisin explores societal collapse, power dynamics, and the importance of personal responsibility.
The discussion delves into the shifts in global power, the impact of societal norms, and the need for historical understanding.
The world operates on power and strength. People fear the strong and despise the weak. – Konstantin Kisin
Learning from History
Historical study can provide valuable insights for navigating the present and future.
The Latin phrase ‘civis pacem parabellum’, translating to ‘if you want peace, prepare for war’, implies that peace is achieved through strength and confidence in one’s values.
We have educated generations of our own citizens to hate their own country and civilization, which is leading to societal collapse. – Konstantin Kisin
The Effect of Woke Culture
Woke culture is eroding confidence in our civilization.
Educating generations to despise their own country and civilization can lead to societal collapse.
This shift in societal values is causing division within society.
Significance of Declining Birth Rates
Declining birth rates in societies signal societal collapse.
The interplay of men and women in families and the reproductive process is essential for societal continuity.
Movements like Extinction Rebellion, which propagate the belief that having children is detrimental, are criticized.
Failure of Imposing Western Values
Attempts to impose Western values on other nations often fail due to the unique worldviews and realities of these nations.
Rebuking these nations for their values doesn’t lead to change, as they prioritize tangible assets like money, land, and power.
Perception of America’s Power
America is not disliked for its freedom, but for its power.
This perspective challenges the common narrative that America’s freedom is the source of global resentment.
The Nature of Conflict
Winning a war often necessitates the killing of innocent civilians, leading to a moral paralysis where the desire to avoid innocent deaths conflicts with the need to win.
This underscores the harsh realities of conflict and war.
Dangers of Collective Thinking
When a group begins to think collectively, individuality is lost, potentially leading to chaos or weakening of the group, making it vulnerable to external forces.
Balancing collective and individual thinking is crucial.
Impact of Prosperity and Peace
The prosperity and peace of the Western world have led to a derangement of thinking.
The absence of immediate threats or challenges has led to a slow decay of societal structures and values, making it harder to protect against potential threats.