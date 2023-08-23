Paris Hilton ON: How to Stop Shame from Controlling Your Life & Turning Pain into Purpose – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Paris Hilton ON: How to Stop Shame from Controlling Your Life

Paris Hilton is a CEO, New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, DJ, designer, recording artist, actress, host, model, and influencer. Paris has defined and dominated pop culture, commanding her position as one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

She has masterfully harnessed her self-made spotlight to architect a thriving entertainment and consumer products empire that spans an impressive range of businesses and verticals, including TV, film, audio, music, publishing, licensing, consumer products, brand partnerships, and so many more.