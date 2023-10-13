Pondering Over Legalization of All Drugs: An Examination of Potential Impacts | #bigIdeas

What Happen if All Drugs Were Legalized? | Joe Rogan podcast
Explore the multifaceted consequences of legalizing all drugs, as unpacked by host Joe Rogan and guest Alex Berenson on the podcast.
Alex Berenson is a journalist who writes the Unreported Truth Substack and the award-winning author of 13 novels and three non-fiction books.
They contemplate on the potential impacts on societal norms, parenting, and addiction rates, arguing that the issue isn’t a simple yes or no question.
Complexity of Drug Legalization
Legalizing all drugs poses potential impacts on many aspects of society.
While some party may view drug use as a cause of abuse, neglect, and financial instability, others see it as a difficult issue that can’t be resolved with a blanket approach.
Increase in Addiction Rates
If all drugs were legalized, it could potentially lead to an increase in the number of people trying drugs, resulting in a surge in addiction rates and associated problems like violent tendencies and vehicular accidents.
All the same, this is purely theoretical, and actual results might differ largely.
What would I be like when I was 20 if heroin was legal? What would I be like if cocaine was legal? What would I have done? And that there’s a reality that if you open the gates now and you say now all of these drugs are legal, we’re going to regulate them; I don’t believe that. I truly don’t believe it. I don’t think the problem is the tainted drugs. I think the problem is that drugs just eat people. – Joe Rogan
Cultural Influence on Substance Abuse
Cultural attitudes towards substances seem to significantly influence their use and eventual abuse.
A case in point is Europe, where alcoholism rates are relatively low due to the accepted culture of children taking sips of alcohol, thereby avoiding the ‘forbidden fruit’ mentality.
Societal Regulation of Drug Use
Countries with stringent drug laws, like Saudi Arabia, tend to have lower drug usage rates.
Nevertheless, these extreme methods may not be feasible or suitable for all societies.
This idea that like you can’t culturally and societally lower the levels of drug use is not true. You can. It’s just the question of the price you pay. – Alex Berenson
A Look into the History of Prohibition
While prohibition didn’t eliminate alcohol consumption, it did lead to the intake of lesser quality alcohol.
Moreover, prohibition spawned a vast criminal enterprise, a scenario likely to repeat if all drugs were legalized.
Shift in Attitudes towards Certain Behaviors
Societies show capability to change attitudes towards specific behaviors.
Over time, social perspectives towards drinking and driving have drastically shifted, resulting in a significant decrease in such incidents.
Potential Ramifications of Legalizing All Drugs
There are potential advantages to legalizing all drugs, such as undermining the power of criminal enterprises.
Nonetheless, noticeable drawbacks might emerge, including elevated addiction rates and dangerous shifts in societal norms.