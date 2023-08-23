Product lessons from Waymo | Shweta Shrivastava (Waymo, Amazon, Cisco) | Free Podcast Summary

Using deep learning to create safe and natural driving behavior in self-driving cars

Waymo’s self-driving cars use deep learning models trained on human driving data to mimic human driving behavior in a good way, making it feel natural and safe for riders. The system can also understand signals like pedestrian body language and road signs, as well as social norms in different cities.

Compared to working in traditional software companies, working at Waymo is more technically complex due to the game-changing nature of fully autonomous driving systems, and project managers need to be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.