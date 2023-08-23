Professor John Vervaeke — How to Build a Life of Wisdom, Flow, and Contemplation (#657) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The macro in the micro

Humans interact with the environment in multiple ways and create an understanding of the world, which is known as “participatory knowing.” This involves discovering and utilizing affordances and flow states.

Practicing the macro in the micro, focusing on transferable skills, and having an overarching framework or philosophy can help transform shyness into strength.

Loosening lecture structure and reinforcing positive insight and intuition are keys to achieving a flow state in teaching.