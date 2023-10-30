Profiting from Crises: Trading Strategies and Insights | The Tim Ferriss Show #bigIdeas

Profiting from Crises: Trading Strategies and Insights | The Tim Ferriss Show

In this episode, Nassim Nicholas Taleb and Scott Patterson share their insights on how traders navigate and profit during crises.

They discuss the importance of tail risk hedging, the role of interconnectedness in financial markets and pandemics, and the impact of focusing on a single strategy.

The conversation also touches on the societal importance of tail risk hedging and the influence of reputation on decision-making.