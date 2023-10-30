Psychedelic Rituals of Early Christianity | Joe Rogan Podcast #bigIdeas

Psychedelic Rituals of Early Christianity | Joe Rogan Podcast
This discussion delves into the possibility of early Christian psychedelic rituals in ancient Rome, focusing on the period between the death of Christ and the reign of Constantine.
The exploration is based on the rituals that took place in underground chambers known as hypogea and the interpretation of various frescos discovered in these chambers.
Frescos in Hypogea
The frescos found in a hypogeum dating back to the 3rd century AD provide some of the most explicit and concrete evidence for the origins of Christianity.
They depict scenes reminiscent of the Last Supper and Jesus as the Good Shepherd, despite the fact that Christianity was illegal during this period, and explicit images of Jesus or other Christian elements could have led to persecution.
The Homeric Fresco
The Homeric Fresco found in a hypogeum seems to portray a famous scene from Homer’s Odyssey.
The scene shows Odysseus on an island with the witch Cersei, who delivers a potion that transforms men into pigs.
This mythical concoction is seen as a precursor to the actual potion used in the Eleusinian Mysteries.
Influence of Early Christian Rituals
The early Christian rituals performed in these underground chambers played a significant role in the development of Christianity.
The evidence found in these underground chambers provides a unique insight into the origins of Christianity and its early rituals, and sheds light on the blurred lines between pagan and Christian practices during this period.
The Peculiar Choice of Cersei
The inclusion of Cersei, a pagan witch known for her use of psychedelic potions, in a fresco found in a Christian monument, is an unusual choice.
This leads to speculation that it could be indicative of early Christian psychedelic rituals.
Depiction of High Mysteries
The fresco appears to depict a woman being initiated into high mysteries, something not typically associated with early Christianity.
This, combined with the other details, strengthens the argument for the existence of early Christian psychedelic rituals.
Evidence of Psychedelic Use
The fresco also includes an image of Cersei at a loom, a detail that matches descriptions of the character in both Homer’s and Virgil’s epic poetry.
This detail further supports the interpretation of the fresco as depicting Cersei and the possibility of psychedelic use in early Christian rituals.
Fiery Smoke and Mercury Sulfide
Another detail pointing to Cersei is the depiction of fiery smoke and the use of mercury sulfide in the fresco’s paint.
This matches a line from the Odyssey that describes fiery smoke coming out of Cersei’s palace, suggesting the possible use of psychedelic substances.
Christianity and Psychedelics
The early Christian community might have been more open to psychedelic practices than previously thought.
The interpretations of the Homeric Fresco suggest compelling evidence for further investigation into the possibility of psychedelic use in early Christian rituals.
Need for Further Investigation
The discussion ends without a definitive conclusion, but the observations provide compelling evidence for further investigation into the possibility of psychedelic use in early Christian rituals.
