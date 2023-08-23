Raquelle Stevens & Tanya Rad ON: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome & Finding True Purpose by Redefining Success – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

Imposter Syndrome

Imposter syndrome is a natural feeling when presented with new opportunities or surrounded by successful people. It can be overcome by affirming our worth, understanding the bigness of God, and surrounding ourselves with people who can challenge us and help us grow.

Learning is an ongoing process, and there are ways to make it easier, such as setting up a workspace and taking yourself less seriously. It takes time to overcome imposter syndrome, but it is possible to do so through continuous learning.