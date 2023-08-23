Raquelle Stevens & Tanya Rad ON: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome & Finding True Purpose by Redefining Success – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Raquelle Stevens & Tanya Rad ON: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome
Raquelle and Tanya opens up about how to turn a possibly bad day into a good one, the beauty of giving love unconditionally and receiving the same amount of love in return, the imposter syndrome we all have, finding contentment wherever we are in life, and the huge difference between chemistry and character when it comes to your relationships.
Finding joy in the little things
- Every day can be a great day if we choose to make it so.
- To start, we can fill our days with things and people we love, commit to making a difference and seeing the good in difficult times.
- It’s important to enjoy the small things in life – like flicking the lights on and off and saying good morning – and to remember that happiness and peace are worthwhile goals.
Building trust and unconditional love in friendships
- Being a good friend is about more than just sharing good times.
- It’s also about being there for each other in times of need.
- Trust is built over time and true friends are like a vault, meaning you can tell them anything without fear of judgment.
- Unconditional love is key to good friendship.
- Instead of wasting time bashing someone, focus on what brings peace and focus on the future.
- Listening patiently and being honest with friends is also important, as it leads to a deeper understanding of each other.
Imposter Syndrome
Imposter syndrome is a natural feeling when presented with new opportunities or surrounded by successful people. It can be overcome by affirming our worth, understanding the bigness of God, and surrounding ourselves with people who can challenge us and help us grow.
Learning is an ongoing process, and there are ways to make it easier, such as setting up a workspace and taking yourself less seriously. It takes time to overcome imposter syndrome, but it is possible to do so through continuous learning.
Living authentically
- It is important to strive to live an authentic life, accepting our flaws and being brave enough to be vulnerable. We must be aware of the comparison game that social media can play and use our resources wisely to create real connections, experience freedom, and find the joy we seek.
- Taking a break from living with timelines and expectations and focusing on what makes us happy can help us develop a strong sense of self-love and appreciation, leading to true confidence and contentment.
- We should focus on being grateful for what we have now, rather than striving for something in the future that may or may not come. Contentment and appreciation of the present season of life will bring us more joy than focusing on what we don’t have.
Finding confidence and contentment through a mirror- and time-free world
- Living without mirrors and time can be liberating and help us to focus on developing a strong sense of self-love and appreciation.
- We can use simple challenges such as going 24 hours without filters on social media to help us in this journey.
- Let’s make a conscious effort to look at ourselves in the same way both on and off the screen, and to take a break from living with timelines and expectations.
- By focusing on ourselves and what makes us happy, we can find a true sense of confidence and contentment.
Finding balance through inner reflection
- Life is about finding balance.
- To do that, it’s important to prioritize your inner life and give yourself time to reflect and grow.
- Shame and guilt can weigh us down and prevent us from receiving love, so we need to be done with them.
- It’s also good to think about what we currently have that we once wished for, as it helps us appreciate our lives more.
- Finally, having a strong inner life can help us handle any situation that comes our way.
Acknowledging shame and guilt to become our true, authentic self
- Shame can often be a very debilitating emotion and can lead us to feel like we are not good enough.
- It’s important to acknowledge it, speak it out loud, and do the inner work to move on.
- Guilt, on the other hand, can be a good thing as it helps us learn from our mistakes and not repeat them.
- It’s important to recognize the difference between shame and guilt, and to not be held back by shame.
- Everyone can do the work, everyone can heal and change, and no one is too far gone.
Prioritizing yourself and looking out for red flags when dating
- When it comes to dating, character is always more important than chemistry.
- There’s nothing wrong with taking the time to find the right person, who is of good character and integrity.
- It’s important to prioritize your relationship with yourself and to be content and whole on your own.
- When you prioritize yourself, you will be the best version of yourself for when the right partner eventually comes.
Discerning character in life
- Learning to discern character is an important part of life.
- It can be hard to tell who is genuine and who is not, especially on a first date.
- However, there are some key signs to look out for such as how they treat the people around them, their generosity, and the fruit of their life.
- Ultimately, it is important to remember that we are all on this journey together and it is important to be kind and understanding to one another.