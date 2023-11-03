Revolutionizing Future with CRISPR-Powered Precision Microbiome Editing | Jennifer Doudna | TED #bigIdeas

Revolutionizing Future with CRISPR-Powered Precision Microbiome Editing | Jennifer Doudna | TED
Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna introduces the world to the next big leap in CRISPR technology – precision microbiome editing.
Pioneering this brand new field, Doudna emphasizes the transformative outcomes this could bring about in treating diseases and battling climate change.
The transformative potential of CRISPR
CRISPR, a groundbreaking technology, has already shown the capacity to cure diseases and increase the resilience of plants.
The next advancement within this field is anticipated to be precise editing of microbiomes – microscopic organisms that reside in and on our bodies.
Influence of Microbiomes in Health and Climate
Microbiomes play pivotal roles in our health and environment.
Their dysfunction can lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s and asthma.
In animals, unhealthy microbiomes release methane, a potent climate change gas.
However, when functioning properly, these microbiomes can ward off diseases and reduce methane emissions.
The challenge lies in controlling these complex microbial communities.
The precision of CRISPR
CRISPR technology operates with the precision of a scalpel, permitting scientists to target specific genes in specific cells.
While less than 1% of microbial species have been studied, breakthrough technology like metagenomics can act as a blueprint for complex microbiomes, aiding gene editing.
Birthing a New Field of Science
By converging metagenomics and CRISPR, Doudna and her team are pioneering the field of precision microbiome editing.
They aim to establish connections between dysfunctional microbiomes and disease or greenhouse gas emissions, evolve improved microbiome editors, and ensure their safety and effectiveness.
With CRISPR, we have a tool that works like a scalpel. It allows us to target a particular gene in a particular kind of cell. With CRISPR, we can change one kind of bacterium without affecting all the others. – Jennifer Doudna
Together, we can use CRISPR-powered precision microbiome editing to build a more resilient future for all of us. – Jennifer Doudna
Mitigating Climate Impact
Implementing precision microbiome editing on livestock could potentially reduce methane emissions by up to 80%.
Conventional methods proving impractical, this field opens up opportunities for modifying an animal’s microbiome at birth to lessen its lifetime climate impact while enhancing feed to food efficiency.
Eradicating Diseases via Microbiome Manipulation
Precision microbiome editing envisages a future with non-invasive therapies for diseases like asthma, possibly affecting hundreds of millions of people.
By eliminating disease-inducing molecules, it offers an optimistic possibility of altering the life trajectory of high-risk individuals, apart from treating obesity, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.
Working Hand in Hand with Nature
CRISPR-powered precision microbiome editing symbolizes a collaboration with nature, leveraging the very organisms that gave us CRISPR.
This cooperative venture signifies a step towards a more sustainable, healthier future for all.