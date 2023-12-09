Rewire your brain with Hypnosis and focus #atomicIdeas

Rewire your brain with Hypnosis and focus
The discussion centers on the fascinating subject of neuroplasticity, its implications for behavioral change, and the role of neuroscience in public education.
Basically, we can change our brain with deep relaxation and focus.
For the addict in that really near-sighted view fixated, there is no other choice. – Dr. Andrew Huberman
Addressing stress and pleasure in addiction recovery
Addressing stress and pleasure is crucial in addiction recovery for increased chances of sobriety.
This underlines the importance of a holistic approach in addiction treatment.
Time perception and addiction
Addiction can create a fixed sense of time focused on obtaining the addictive substance, but dilation of time can open up possibilities.
This suggests that changing our perception of time can play a role in overcoming addiction.
Visual and diaphragm systems for well-being
Utilizing the visual and diaphragm systems can help access states of mind that promote better decision-making and overall well-being.
This highlights the interconnectedness of our physical and mental health.
Reward systems and neuroplasticity
Attaching reward systems to behaviors that promote neuroplasticity is crucial for progress and growth.
This underscores the importance of positive reinforcement in cultivating healthy habits.
I think it’s our responsibility. You paid for it, it’s your tax dollars… I don’t really consider it an option. I consider it my obligation and I’m gonna keep going. – Dr. Andrew Huberman
Democratization of information
The democratization of information through new media has made self-improvement practices accessible to everyone, empowering individuals to take control of their lives.
This speaks to the transformative power of accessible information.
We need to attach the reward systems of society, financial, socio-economic, etc. to the kinds of behaviors that are gonna give rise to people that can lead us into the next hundred years, 200 years. – Dr. Andrew Huberman
Teaching stress management early
Early childhood is a crucial time for teaching stress management and better decision-making.
This emphasizes the importance of early intervention in promoting mental health.
Role of scientists in public education
Scientists have a responsibility to share their knowledge with the public, as their work is funded by tax dollars and can have a significant impact on society.
This highlights the importance of public education in science.