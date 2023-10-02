Russ ON: How to Change Your Self-Critical Mindset & The Truth Behind the Emotional Struggles of Men | Podcast Summary

Russ ON: Toxic Masculinity, Music & Mental Health: “My Songs Were Cries For Help”
In a candid conversation, multi-platinum rapper Russ delves into his journey through fame, the impact of toxic masculinity on his mental health, and the transformative power of music.
He shares his experiences with therapy, the societal pressures men face, and how his music became a medium for expressing his emotions.
The Interplay of Mental Health and Career
Ignoring mental health issues can lead to significant consequences, including a potential impact on one’s career.
The importance of seeking help when struggling with mental health cannot be overstated, regardless of external success.
Redefining Masculinity
Societal expectations of masculinity often discourage men from expressing their emotions and seeking help.
Embracing vulnerability is not a sign of weakness, but rather an important step towards healing and self-awareness.
Music as Emotional Outlet
Music can serve as a powerful medium for expressing emotions.
Embedding emotional struggles within song lyrics can transform music into a form of catharsis, even if these ‘cries for help’ are often overlooked by the public.
Fear of Criticism and Perfectionism
The societal pressure for men to appear perfect can lead to a fear of criticism, which can deter them from seeking help.
Understanding that criticism is not a threat to perfectionism, but a tool for growth, can be a significant step towards self-improvement.
When you get everything you thought you wanted and you still feel empty, you realize that wow, that was not what I was supposed to be chasing. – Russ
Support and Acceptance of Therapy
Having a supportive network when seeking therapy can be crucial.
As society becomes more receptive to the idea of men expressing their emotions and seeking help, it encourages more individuals to take steps towards healing.
Vulnerability in Relationships
The expression of vulnerability in relationships can be met with varying reactions.
While some may find it unattractive, others may appreciate the honesty and openness, underscoring the importance of emotional compatibility in relationships.
Challenging Societal Contradictions
The societal expectation for men to be ‘rough and rugged’ while suppressing their feelings is both unsustainable and damaging to mental health.
Challenging these contradictions is crucial in promoting healthier definitions of masculinity.
The Role of Fans in Mental Health Journey
Fans can play a significant role in an artist’s mental health journey.
Their support and understanding, especially during challenging times, can provide much-needed encouragement and validation.
The Pursuit of Validation
External validation and material success cannot fill the void of internal struggles and insecurities.
Recognizing this can lead to a deeper understanding of self-worth and the importance of addressing internal issues.