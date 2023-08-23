Sex Recession: The Dangers Of Modern Dating & Why Nobody Is Having Sex Anymore | Emily Morse | Free Podcast Summary

SEX RECESSION: The Dangers Of Modern Dating & Why NOBODY Is Having Sex Anymore | Emily Morse
In this provocative discussion with Emily Morse, vital aspects of human sexuality, modern dating, and the concept of ‘sex recession’ are explored.
The conversation delves into the reasons why a significant number of adults are not having sex and the misconceptions around human sexuality.
‘I think what we’re getting wrong about sex is that we don’t really understand how to prioritize it… there’s a lot of things that are replacing our desire for connection and intimacy.’ – Emily Morse
Influences on Attraction and Arousal
Biological and cultural factors influence the complexities of attraction, arousal, and sexuality.
The brain and hormones play a significant role in sexual behavior and attraction.
Hence, understanding these influences can improve sexual experiences.
Impact of Societal Norms on Sexuality
Societal norms and fear of judgment often hinder exploration of sexuality.
For instance, men should be encouraged to explore their range of emotions and lean into their feminine side, as repressing emotions can lead to toxic masculinity.
Role of Physical Connection
Touch, connection, and intimacy are essential for human well-being.
The lack of physical contact can contribute to anxiety and depression.
While AI and sex robots may offer a solution for connection and intimacy, they cannot fully replicate human touch and connection.
Importance of Reformed Sex Education
The accessibility of pornography and the lack of comprehensive sex education can lead to misunderstandings about real sex.
Reformed sex education that addresses these misconceptions can reduce shame and guilt around sexual experiences and promote healthy sexual development.
Breaking Stereotypes in Sexuality
Women in long-term relationships may actually crave more variety than men, debunking the common stereotype.
Furthermore, the size of the penis is not the most important factor for women’s sexual satisfaction.
The focus should rather be on understanding what brings satisfaction to an individual.
‘Once you start to realize that you can learn your own body and become the expert in your own machinery, you become responsible for your own pleasure. And once you start to do that, it’s the most empowering thing in the world.’ – Emily Morse
Emerging Research in Human Sexuality
The study of human sexuality is still in its early stages and has been influenced by misconceptions.
For instance, the clitoris was not included in medical manuals until 1998, highlighting the lack of understanding and research on female sexuality.
Understanding Sexual Desire and Arousal
Men and women differ in terms of spontaneous and responsive desire.
Recognizing these differences and understanding the factors that influence desire and arousal are important for maintaining a healthy sex life.
Relevance of Self-Acceptance and Body Positivity
Self-acceptance and body positivity are key to overcoming negative self-talk.
Surrounding oneself with sex-positive voices and exploring masturbation can help individuals become more comfortable with their bodies and sexual pleasure.