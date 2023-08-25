Shadi Bartsch on the Classics and China | Podcast Summary

Shadi Bartsch on the Classics and China | Conversations with Tyler

In this insightful conversation, Shadi Bartsch, a distinguished professor of Classics at the University of Chicago, explores her unique interpretation of Virgil’s Aeneid, the influence of her Iranian heritage on her understanding of the classics, and her forthcoming book on Chinese interpretations of classic literature.

She also discusses the Romans’ relationship with art, the role of women in Virgil’s Aeneid, and the psychology of power in ancient Rome.