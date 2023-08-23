Simon Johnson on Banking, Technology, and Prosperity | Free Podcast Summary

Simon Johnson on Banking, Technology, and Prosperity | Conversations with Tyler

In a riveting conversation with Tyler, Simon Johnson, a renowned economist and professor, explores the intricate relationship between banking, technology, and prosperity.

He discusses the systemic implications of bank failures, the potential risks of insuring all deposits, and the future of Central Bank digitally managed currency.

He also shares insights from his book co-authored with Daron Acemoglu, challenging the common belief that technological progress naturally leads to widespread prosperity.