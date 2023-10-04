Small Inventions That Transformed the World: A Deep Dive with Roma Agrawal | Podcast Summary

Small Inventions That Changed the World | Roma Agrawal | Talks at Google

In this Talks at Google podcast, award-winning structural engineer Roma Agrawal dives into the seven basic building blocks of engineering that have shaped the modern world.

From the physics behind Roman nails and modern skyscrapers, to rudimentary springs inspiring lithium batteries, Agrawal enlightens us on how even the most sophisticated items are built on the foundations of these ancient and fundamental breakthroughs.