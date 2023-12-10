Solve any business or personal problem! The 7-step decision making process
This set of ideas provides a guide on the 7-step decision-making process that can be used to solve problems in business or personal life.
It offers a rational decision-making model that begins with defining the problem and concludes with evaluating the outcomes.
Defining the problem
The first and foremost step in the decision-making process involves clarifying and defining the problem.
It is crucial to understand the situation at hand and determine if there is a problem that requires attention.
Setting realistic goals
The next step involves establishing measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely goals.
These goals should be realistic and directly related to the problem identified in the first step.
Brainstorming potential solutions
Without jumping into conclusions, it’s important to list down all possible solutions and consider different approaches.
This phase involves generating a variety of options to choose from.
We decided on our strategy, we decided on our course of action, now let’s actually get it done… Get it done at 80 percent, doesn’t have to be 100. – Lauren Kress
Evaluating options
The fourth step is to weigh the pros and cons of each solution, along with the potential outcomes.
This involves a comparative analysis of the different options and a cost-benefit analysis.
Choosing a course of action
After evaluating the options, the next step is to select the most suitable solution for the situation.
This should not be a hasty decision but rather a well-thought-out choice.
We want to clarify and define the problem… what’s actually the problem in your business? Is there a problem here? Let’s get clear on what’s going on. – Lauren Kress
Implementing the chosen strategy
Moving beyond the planning phase, it’s time to take action and implement the chosen strategy.
It’s important to not get stuck in planning and actually execute the decision.
Evaluating the outcomes
The final step in the decision-making process involves assessing the effectiveness of the decision.
If the desired results are not achieved, it may be necessary to revisit the decision-making process and take a different approach.