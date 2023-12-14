Start saying No to others to save your happiness: Kendall Jenner with Jay Shetty
Kendall Jenner, renowned supermodel and entrepreneur, opens up about her personal journey of self-discovery, mental health struggles, and the importance of self-care.
Going beyond her public persona, Kendall sheds light on her passions, values, and aspirations, offering a unique perspective on happiness, well-being, and personal growth.
Self-empowerment and happiness
Kendall strives to live in a place of self-empowerment, where she holds onto her happiness and does not let others affect it.
She understands that relying on others or external factors for happiness can be detrimental.
The power of self-affirmation
Practicing self-affirmation, Kendall reassures herself of her positive qualities and doesn’t let false narratives affect her self-perception.
This practice helps her maintain a positive self-image.
The challenge of perceptions
Living in the perception of a perception, where one’s self-perception is influenced by what they believe others think of them, can be challenging.
Kendall emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong sense of self amidst these external influences.
I need to start saying no when I can and prioritizing me and prioritizing my happiness and my well-being. – Kendall Jenner
Sharing grief and collective healing
Kendall highlights the power of sharing grief and finding solace in the collective experience of loss, reflecting on her deep connection with Virgil Abloh and the challenges of processing his loss.
The closer you get to people of different backgrounds and different walks of life, the more you start to recognize how similar we all are… we all have the same emotions. – Kendall Jenner
Spreading joy and positivity
Focusing on the positive and spreading joy can counteract negativity, especially in the age of social media.
Kendall believes in retraining our brains to gravitate towards the positive rather than the negative.
The power of empathy and kindness
Understanding and recognizing the similarities and challenges we all face as humans can foster empathy and kindness.
Kendall encourages us to be kind to others, as everyone has their own struggles.
Exploring meditation
Kendall is currently exploring meditation, inspired by Michael Singer’s book ‘The Surrender Experiment.’ She believes in the potential of meditation for personal growth and well-being.
The journey of entrepreneurship
As the founder of her tequila brand, 818, Kendall enjoys being her own boss.
She values the freedom to express her creativity and has found the journey to be a great learning experience.